Arizona Woman Falls to Her Death While Taking Photos at Grand Canyon

A photo-op turned deadly for an Arizona woman who stepped off the edge of Mather Point in Grand Canyon National Park while taking pictures with family, officials said. Maria A. Salgado Lopez, 59, had been hiking off-trail and attempting to take photos at the time of her death Friday, the park said in a statement.

Authorities were alerted of the incident around noon and her body was later discovered 100 feet below the rim.

“Grand Canyon National Park staff encourage all visitors to have a safe visit this holiday weekend by staying on designated trails and walkways, always keeping a safe distance from the edge of the rim, and staying behind railings and fences at overlooks,” park authorities said.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office have launched an investigation into the incident.

Authorities also took the opportunity to remind visitors to stay socially distant from other visitors on trips to Grand Canyon National Park to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

