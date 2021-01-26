Armie Hammer’s Ex Paige Lorenze Says He Branded Her Skin and Talked of Removing Her Ribs to Eat Them

Armie Hammer has been one of the most promising actors in Hollywood, but all of that is in doubt after disturbing allegations from his ex-girlfriend, model Paige Lorenze and private messages to a number of women that ended up posted on social media, allegedly sent by Hammer.

Lorenze says she was emotionally and physically scarred by the 34-year-old “Call Be Your Name” actor.

“He was very charming, obviously really handsome, funny, charismatic,” Lorenze told Inside Edition.

In Sept. 2020, Lorenze, 22, says she became romantically involved with Hammer after he started following her on Instagram.

“It was fun and adventurous — definitely nothing that I had experienced,” Lorenze said.

Hammer had recently filed for divorce from his wife, Elizabeth Chambers. His relationship with Lorenze appeared serious, with the actor even inviting Lorenze to spend Thanksgiving with his mom.

“Thanksgiving with his family, which felt like a really normal step, and gave me a little bit of hope towards a normal relationship,” Lorenze said.

“It was just a nice thing, and it made me feel, like, special,” she added. “Because I come from a traditional family.”

But Lorenze says their romance took a dark turn when Hammer suggested she watch the 2002 film “The Secretary.” In the movie, the secretary played by Maggie Gyllenhaal is introduced to sado-masochism roleplay by her boss, played by James Spader.

Lorenze’s social media followers began noticing bruising on her back and thighs.

When asked by Inside Edition if Hammer beat her up, Lorenze said, “It was never like that. It was always biting, slapping, hitting — you know, sexual though. It wasn't like the traditional abuse or anything like that. Ultimately, I just wanted to please him, and in that moment, I would have let him do anything, which I think is the scariest part of this.”

She also says Hammer literally branded her with the initial of his first name. And it got even more bizarre, Lorenze says, when Hammer brought up cannibalism.

“He would say, ‘Oh, I want to remove your ribs. We’re going to find a doctor in L.A., and I want to smoke them and eat them,’” Lorenze said.

At first, Lorenze says she thought he was kidding. But then, disturbing private messages, allegedly written by Hammer to several women on social media, were leaked.

“I am 100% a cannibal,” he supposedly wrote.

“I want to eat you,” said another.

Lorenze said, “He was getting weirder and weirder, and I just ended things.”

In a statement, Hammer’s attorney told Inside Edition, “These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory.”

The allegations are now seriously threatening Hammer’s career. He recently dropped out of the upcoming Jennifer Lopez action-comedy “Shotgun Wedding,” citing personal reasons.

Lorenze said her last contact with Hammer was a message “acknowledging that I knew what he had done to me.”

RELATED STORIES

Christina Ricci Says She Endured Physical Abuse at Hands of Estranged Husband in Request for Restraining Order

Children of Missouri Republican Lawmaker Try to Block Him From Taking Office, Claiming He Abused Them

Vatican Says Pope John Paul II Knew of and Ignored Sex Abuse Allegations to Promote Ex-Cardinal McCarrick