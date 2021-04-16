Army Drill Sergeant Seen Shoving Black Man in Viral Video Is Charged With Assault
A drill sergeant was charged with assault after video showed him shoving a Black man and telling him he was "in the wrong neighborhood."
A drill sergeant for the U.S. Army has been charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, after he was seen on video shoving a young Black man and telling him he was “in the wrong neighborhood.” Jonathan Pentland, 42, is stationed at Fort Jackson in South Carolina.
After a verbal confrontation, Pentland shoved the unidentified man, yelling “You walk away!” the video shows. The two continued to exchange words, before the video ended.
Now police say they are investigating claims that last week, the unidentified man was seen in the same neighborhood, where he allegedly “put his arms around a (woman’s) waist,” according to a heavily redacted police report. He also allegedly “physically picked up” a stranger’s baby, the report says.
Protesters descended upon Pentland’s home after the video was circulated online. The local sheriff called for calm. If found guilty, Pentland faces 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
FedEx Warehouse Shooting in Indianapolis Kills 8, Injures Several OthersCrime
Possible Sighting in Mysterious Case of Jackson Alexander Miller, Man Who Vanished as a TeenNews
$75M Beachfront Property Taken From Black Owners in 1927 Set to Be Returned to DescendantsNews
Wales River Runs White With Milk After Tanker Crashes Into ItOffbeat
Undercover Black Cop Beaten 'Like Rodney King' Shines Light on St. Louis Police Force Long Accused of RacismNews