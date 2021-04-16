Army Drill Sergeant Seen Shoving Black Man in Viral Video Is Charged With Assault

A drill sergeant for the U.S. Army has been charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, after he was seen on video shoving a young Black man and telling him he was “in the wrong neighborhood.” Jonathan Pentland, 42, is stationed at Fort Jackson in South Carolina.

After a verbal confrontation, Pentland shoved the unidentified man, yelling “You walk away!” the video shows. The two continued to exchange words, before the video ended.

Now police say they are investigating claims that last week, the unidentified man was seen in the same neighborhood, where he allegedly “put his arms around a (woman’s) waist,” according to a heavily redacted police report. He also allegedly “physically picked up” a stranger’s baby, the report says.

Protesters descended upon Pentland’s home after the video was circulated online. The local sheriff called for calm. If found guilty, Pentland faces 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Related Stories