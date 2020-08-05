Army Special Forces Colonel Kevin Russell Charged With 5 Counts of Sexual Assault: Report

A U.S. Army Special Forces colonel is facing five counts of sexual assault, according to reports.

Col. Kevin Russell Army’s court-martial on five counts of violating Article 120 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, will begin Aug. 25 at Fort Bragg, a trial judiciary docket shows, the Army Times reported Wednesday.

He was arraigned in June and has pleaded not guilty.

Lt. Col. Loren Bymer, a spokesman for U.S. Army Special Operations Command, said information about who made the allegations against Russell, and their details, would not be released at this time.

A civilian lawyer representing Russell did not respond to a request for comment, the paper said.

Russell is an Army special forces officer, according to a 2018 press release, who took command of U.S. Southern Command's Joint Task Force-Bravo in Central America that year.

According to the press release, Russell had previously served as the Special Operations Command Central (SOCCENT) Theater Liaison Element Team Chief to U.S. Central Command, the military website Task and Purpose reported.

"As with any criminal allegation, Col. Russell is presumed innocent until proven guilty at court-martial," an Army spokeswoman told the site.

RELATED STORIES

Body of Fort Hood Soldier Discovered, Marking 3rd Body Located in the Past Month

Family of Slain Soldier Vanessa Guillen to Meet With President Trump

Soldier Vanessa Guillen Was Beaten to Death in Fort Hood Armory, Then Dismembered, Family Attorney Says