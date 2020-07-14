Family of Slain Soldier Vanessa Guillen to Meet With President Trump

The family of slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen will meet with President Trump on July 29, his staff announced Tuesday. Guillen, 20, disappeared from the base in April.

Her dismembered body was found last week and a fellow soldier who killed himself as authorities approached him is believed to have killed her, military officials said.

The meeting is scheduled one day before the I am Vanessa Guillen bill is slated to be introduced in Congress. The measure would establish a third-party agency to investigative sexual assault and harassment claims from active-duty service members.

Guillen's family had vehemently complained that Fort Hood authorities provided them little information about the woman's disappearance and said she had spoken to them of being sexually harassed before she vanished.

Guillen didn't report the abuse, her family said, because she feared it would do no good and only subject her to retaliation.

Since her death, hundreds of former and current female military members have come forward on social media to agree with those fears, saying they had suffered similar treatment in the armed forces.

Trump acknowledged Guillen's death in an interview with Noticias Telemundo on Friday. He said he was aware of sexual harassment and assault allegations and was expecting a report from military officials.

"I thought it was absolutely horrible," Trump said.

