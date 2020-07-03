Suspects in Vanessa Guillen Murder Named as Officials Release More Information on Grisly Crime

After weeks of people calling for answers as to what happened to Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who disappeared from her army base in Fort Hood in late April, police have released more details of the case and have identified both suspects.

Police revealed this week that they have two suspects in the case, one of whom killed himself when police tried to arrest him on Tuesday night. Spc. Aaron David Robinson, 20, police said, and his girlfriend Cecily Aguilar, have been named as two people involved in the brutal slaying of 20-year-old Guillen.

Aguilar has been arrested and charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence after police said she confessed to how she and Robinson disposed of Guillen’s body, according to an affidavit obtained by KHOU.

Guillen was allegedly attacked on April 22 by Robinson in the armory room on base where she was working. There were no cameras. In newly released details, Robinson allegedly bludgeoned Guillen to death with a hammer and then put her in a storage case, according the affidavit.

After Guillen died, Robinson allegedly contacted Aguilar, who is married to another soldier, “to help him bury her bloody body,” an attorney for the family, Natalie Khawam, told the Army Times.

Police said Aguilar told them that she and Robinson took Guillen’s body to a bridge near Leon River and they cut her up and set her on fire. The body didn’t burn completely so they dug three separate holes and placed her remains in them, according to the affidavit.

Guillen's remains were found Tuesday evening in a shallow grave about 20 miles from Fort Hood.

On Tuesday, Robinson was identified as a suspect and BOLO warning was issued to be on the lookout for him, but when police found him in Killeen, Texas, on foot around 1:30 a.m., he shot and killed himself.

On Wednesday, Guillen's fathers and sisters, along with Khawam, condemned military investigators in a Washington, D.C. press conference and accused the army of covering up the case.

"They lied to our faces every single day," Lupe Guillen said. "How can this happen on a military base while she was on duty?" My sister's no joke! My sister was a human being!" she shouted.

Military officials maintained that they had been in consistent contact with the family and gave them a lengthy debriefing on Wednesday as to what happened.

