Remains Found Near Site Where Missing Soldier Gregory Wedel-Morales' Body Was Discovered

Remains were found over the weekend near the spot where the body of missing Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel-Morales was discovered June 19, police said. Witnesses called authorities to report finding the remains Saturday, according to local reports.

The unidentified remains were within walking distance of the site where Wedel-Morales' body was found.

The 23-year-old private, who went missing last year, is one of two soldiers who vanished from the Texas military base. Private First Class Vanessa Guillen, 20, disappeared in April from the parking lot of her job at Fort Hood.

Military investigators are searching for her.

Military authorities have said they don't consider the cases to be related. Wedel-Morales was last seen in August 2019 driving his private vehicle in Killeen. Authorities found his remains after U.S. Army criminal investigators from Fort Hood got a tip.

The remains found over the weekend have been sent to a Dallas lab for identification, authorities said.

