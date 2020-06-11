Burial Sites of Missing Idaho Kids May Have Been Spotted on Aerial Surveillance, Private Investigator Says

Tough questions are being asked in the case of two missing Idaho children whose remains were found earlier this week on the property of their stepfather, Chad Daybell. Inside Edition sent a drone over the property, which found the filled-in hole where authorities are believed to have found the remains of Tylee Ryan and Joshua "J. J." Vallow.

The home sits in a rural landscape right next to a country road. The grieving grandparents went to see the location for themselves.

"That's to see where JJ was," his grandfather said. "My little man."

As Daybell faces two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, some are asking why the property had not been thoroughly searched until this week.

He and his wife, Lori, who is jailed on charges of child abandonment and obstructing the investigation, have been suspects since day one. Police also searched his home in January.

Inside Edition spoke to Rich Robertson, a private investigator for the grandparents.

"It would not surprise me that there was some kind of electronic surveillance of that property from the air that helped them pinpoint some recent digging activity on that property," Robertson said.

It's being reported that cadaver dogs pinpointed the exact spot of the graves.

Chad's brother said in a statement, "Some in our extended family are still struggling to accept the reality that Chad could have been involved in something so terribly wrong. We are devastated by [the] news and the apparent role that Chad has played in what has transpired."

The Daybells, who are said to be involved in a doomsday-prepper cult, have denied any wrongdoing.

