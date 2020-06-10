Chad Daybell's Bond Set at $1 Million, Complaint Alleges He Concealed or Destroyed 2 Sets of Remains

Chad Daybell's bond has been set at $1 million as he faces two counts of felony destruction, alteration or concealment of human remains in the case of his wife's two missing children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

The two sets of human remains found on Daybell's property remain unidentified pending autopsies, but the criminal complaint in the case lists the dates both children were last seen as the start of when the crimes were potentially committed. The end date for both alleged crimes is listed as Tuesday, when investigators said they discovered the remains on Chad's Rexburg, Idaho, property.

JJ, 8, has been missing since Sept. 23 and Tylee, 17, was last seen Sept. 8. Each felony count Chad faces is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or up to $10,000 in fines, according to the criminal complaint.

Chad appeared before Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins via video link from the Fremont County jail with his attorney, John Prior, on Wednesday. Chad had previously been represented by Mark Means, who also represents Chad's wife and the children's mother, Lori Vallow Daybell.

Neither Prior nor Means immediately responded to Inside Edition Digital's requests for comment. Chad and Lori have previously denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

During Wednesday's hearing, Eddins set Chad's preliminary hearing for July 1 and 2 after Chad waived his right to have a preliminary hearing within 14 days. Chad's wife, Lori, will have her preliminary hearing the following week on July 9 and 10 before Magistrate Judge Michelle Radford Mallard.

Lori's attorney had previously asked that Eddins be removed from her case, and he will now preside over Chad's.

Investigators found the two sets of human remains while executing a search warrant on Chad's home on Tuesday, police said, and Chad was arrested. Officers arrived at Chad's home at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning to begin the search, which involved bringing in backhoes to excavate part of the yard at his property, according to aerial images. The search continued Wednesday.

Tylee's aunt, Annie Cushing, wrote about the discovery of the remains on Twitter.

"The remains were sent to Ada County for identification and autopsy, but it doesn't look good. Now we focus on justice for Tylee and JJ," Cushing wrote.

JJ's biological grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, released a statement in response to the news.

"We got this news early this morning that police and FBI had served a search warrant at Chad Daybell’s property and have been in touch with law enforcement throughout the day," the Woodcocks wrote. "We were notified that law enforcement had discovered human remains on the property. This is obviously a very difficult time for our family, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we wait further news with heavy hearts."

Lori is currently being held on $1 million bond at an Idaho jail, facing two counts of felony desertion of JJ and Tylee, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt, according to the Madison County, Idaho prosecutor's office. Lori has pleaded not guilty.

The Rexburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding JJ and Tylee's whereabouts or welfare to contact the department at 1-208-359-3000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-THE-LOST.

