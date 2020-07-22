Body of Fort Hood Soldier Discovered, Marking 3rd Body Located in the Past Month

The body of a Fort Hood soldier was found Tuesday near the Texas Army base, making it the third discovery of a body of a Fort hood soldier in the past few months.

U.S. Army officials said Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, was found unresponsive on July 17 near Stillhouse Hollow Lake, which is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth District. The circumstances around Morta’s death remain unclear.

“The Black Knight family is truly heartbroken by the tragic loss of Private Mejhor Morta,” said Lt. Col. Neil Armstrong, commander of 1st Brigade 5th Cavalry Regiment. “I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.”

The death is being investigated by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

Last month, the body of another Fort Hood soldier, Gregory Wedel-Morales, 23, was found. Morales had last been seen in August 2019. Authorities found his remains after U.S. Army criminal investigators from Fort Hood got a tip, they said. They are now investigating.

Earlier this month, the body of Fort Hood soldier Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, was found near the Leon River in Bell County after. Guillen had been missing since April. Two suspects have been identified in connection with Guillen’s murder after she was allegedly attacked on base and then bludgeoned to death with a hammer. One of the suspects took his life when police tried to confront him.

Her body was then dismembered and thrown in a shallow grave 20 miles from Fort Hood.

Guillen’s family previously slammed Army investigators, saying they covered up the case. Military officials denied those allegations and maintained that they had been in consistent contact with the family.

Authorities previously said the deaths of Wedel-Morales and Guillen do not appear to be related.

Wedel-Morales' family has argued with Army officials after her son went missing because they told his mom, Kim Wedel, that Wedel-Morales had gone AWOL, or absent without official leave, she told the Army Times.

He was scheduled to be discharged from military service just days before he vanished, according to the paper. At the time, Army officials said they had no proof of foul play. Last week, though, the Army reinstated Wedel-Morales after they said they reviewed evidence, although his family was upset he missed out on military honors for his funeral.

He will now be buried with military honors.

“While no words or gestures can make up for the loss of a family member, friend, or fellow Soldier like Gregory Morales, we hope that this news will comfort his family and the friends he served with in this time of terrible grief,” said Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division when the Army announced the decision.

