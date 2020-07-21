Halsey Empathizes With Kanye West After Twitter Rant: 'A Manic Episode Isn't a Joke'

Halsey is speaking out following Kanye West’s string of bizarre tweets from late Monday night. “A manic episode isn’t a joke. If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence,” the singer, who has bipolar disorder, tweeted.

Kanye has been open about his own struggle with bipolar disorder. His recent behavior has apparently put the family of his wife, Kim Kardashian West, on edge.

"Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday," Kanye tweeted.

The tweets followed a speech Kanye gave at his first presidential rally in South Carolina on Sunday. During the speech, Kanye said that he and Kim had discussed terminating her pregnancy with daughter North.

“I almost killed my daughter. I almost killed my daughter,” Kanye said at the rally.

Kim has been described as “mortified” and “desperately worried” that Kanye is having a bipolar episode because he is reportedly not taking his medication, according to reports.

Kanye also tweeted about his mother-in-law Kris Jenner. “Kriss don’t play with me you...are not allowed around my children. Y'all tried to lock me up."

He also appeared to take a jab at Kim’s December 2007 Playboy cover.

"West children will never do playboy."



