Army Vet in Search of Bunker on Kentucky Mansion's Property Kills Lawmaker's Daughter as She Slept: Cops

A 23-year-old Army veteran is accused of killing a lawmaker’s daughter as she slept in her family’s mansion outside Lexington, Kentucky, in the hope of gaining access to their underground bunker on the property, according to police.

Police say Shannon Gilday broke a window and climbed into the mansion around 4 a.m. and shot Jordan Morgan, a 32-year-old lawyer, at point black range while she slept in her bed.

Gilday then allegedly exchanged gunfire with her father, who is former Kentucky state representative Wesley Morgan.

The bunker on the $6.5 million property cost an estimated $3 million to build. It is 26-feet below ground and is stocked with canned rations to last for many months, even years. A real estate listing calls it "the most secure home on the market in this country.”

In a statement, Gilday’s mother said her son “has not been of sound mind the last couple of weeks.” She said he was “distraught with the certainty a nuclear war is imminent” and that he “spoke of building a bunker and the CIA following him.”

Wesley Morgan spoke to reporters Sunday, saying, “My daughter, 32 years old, brilliant lawyer, sweetest thing I ever had in my life, and she’s dead because of this, and it is ridiculous.”

Gilday was arrested after six days on the run. He is due in court Wednesday for his arraignment.

