As Labor Day Looms, Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Holiday Could Determine COVID-19's Spread This Fall

With the advent of summer's last holiday weekend, Dr. Anthony Fauci has cautioned the nation's governors that Labor Day celebrations will play a significant role in whether America gets a "running start" on controlling the pandemic by year's end.

Fauci, the country's top virus expert, told the governors on a conference call that he has a “great deal of faith in the American people” to continue following health recommendations.

Lest we forget, here are the important precautions.

It's All About the Masks While Holidaying During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Wear one. Make sure every one in your family wears one. Make sure it covers your nose and mouth and nose. According to recent studies, a facial covering can reduce your risk of getting the virus by 50% to 80%.

Keep Your Distance to Avoid Spreading Coronavirus

Stay at least six feet from people who don't live in your house. COVID-19 primarily spreads in droplets emanating from mouths and nostrils. It is crucial to practice social distancing when out of doors.

Avoid Crowds Like the Plague, as They Can Be 'Super-Spreader' Events

"Super spreader" events such as concerts, large gatherings, crowded beaches and water parks are dangerous places for contracting the deadly virus. Rather, stage a picnic in your backyard with only a few people, or walk to a park and stay far away from others.

Drink Alcohol in the Comfort of Your Own Home and With Those Who Live With You

Going to a bar for a Labor Day libation is also not a good idea. Alcohol lowers inhibitions and social distancing often goes by the wayside after a few cocktails. Gatherings where drinks are being served are considered major spreaders of COVID-19 this summer, especially at taverns and college parties attended by students preparing to return to universities.

Never Let Your Guard, or Face Mask, Down

Whether you're just walking to the mailbox or going around the corner for a carton of milk, put your mask on and don't take it off until you are back inside your home. Every single time you walk out your front door, your mask should be on.

