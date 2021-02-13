As Pharmacies Start Administering Vaccines, Restaurants Reopen in Some States for Valentine's Day

A 64-year-old became the first person vaccinated against COVID-19 at a pharmacy and the moment, which was captured on live TV, took place at Walgreens in North Carolina. Marcella Thompson received her shot Friday as vaccinations were made available at 6,500 pharmacies across the United States.

Although a million doses have been distribute to pharmacy chains, appointments have to be made in advance in both places.

Meanwhile, the U.K. super strain of COVID-19 is sweeping through U.S. colleges. Colleges like the University of Michigan, Texas at Austin, Tulane University and UC Berkeley are among the universities struggling to contain outbreaks.

Gerri Taylor, co-chair of the American College Health Association COVID-19 Task Force, said she was “on a call with 40 colleges yesterday and they are all making plans how to deal with the variant.”

As states continue to take precautions, Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, is cancelled. Last year, the celebration was one of the biggest super spreaders of COVID-19 during the pandemic. New York and Los Angeles are re-opening restaurants in time for Valentine’s Day, but some remain fearful that the move could end up furthering the spread.

Max Simon, co-owner of the Los Angeles Restaurant Theia, said he’s hoping for a Valentine’s Day Bonanza.

“We have 8 feet of distance apart on the tables to ensure social distancing so our guests are safe while they're enjoying their meal,” Simon told Inside Edition.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anne Rimoin recommends staying in to show your love.

“The virus doesn’t care that it’s Valentine’s Day,” Rimoin said.

