Valentine’s Day Could Be Next Big COVID-19 Super Spreader

Nothing says Valentine’s Day like a romantic dinner. But experts are concerned that this year, the holiday could trigger another COVID-19 super surge, just seven days after Super Bowl weekend.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reopening thousands of restaurants for indoor dining starting on Valentine’s Day weekend, with 25% indoor capacity and outdoor seating. Los Angeles restaurants opened 11 days ago and there have been long lines of diners who miss a night out on the town.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anne Rimoin recommends staying in to show your love.

“The virus doesn’t care that it’s Valentine’s Day,” Rimoin said. “You really want to show love to other people in your life, then you should probably stay apart for this Valentine’s Day,” Rimoin said.

