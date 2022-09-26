At least 15 people were killed, including 11 children, and others were injured in a school shooting in Russia Monday, according to reports.

The gunman, who was identified by Russia's Investigative Committee as Artyom Kazantsev, opened fire at School No. 88 in the Russian city of Izhevsk, according to The Associated Press. The shooter previously attended the school, according to the outlet.

A security guard and two teachers were killed in the shooting, according to The Washington Post. Twenty-three people were injured in the shooting, including 20 children, the Post reported.

Kazantsev, 34, allegedly wore a black T-shirt that featured "Nazi symbols,” and was armed with two pistols and a large supply of ammunition, according to Reuters.

Kazantsev allegedly used two non-lethal handguns adapted to fire real bullets, and the guns were not registered with the authorities, Russia’s National Guard said.

The suspect allegedly shot a school security guard before walking into the school and then shot himself after the incident, Alexander Brechalov, the governor of Udmurtia, said in a video statement, the Post reported.

According to the Post, the Investigative Committee said that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the shooting "a terrorist act,” and said that President Vladimir Putin had been made aware of the tragedy.

School shootings in Russia are relatively rare in comparison with the United States, but three mass shootings have occurred at schools since May 2021.

Peskov told The Associated Press on Monday that Putin deeply mourns deaths of people and children in the school, “where a terrorist act took place.”

