At Least 4 Dead, Including 2 in Pileup Involving at Least 60 Cars, as Winter Storm Slams Northeast

At least four people died in the snowstorm that hit the northeast on Wednesday. Two people died in a pileup crash involving at least 60 vehicles on Interstate 80 in Clinton County in Pennsylvania, The New York Times reported.

Another man reportedly died in Pennsylvania after he was accidentally struck by a municipal snowplow. A fourth death occurred in a Virginia car crash and a 19-year-old man was killed, the Times reported.

Fox News reported that six people were hospitalized, four with serious injuries, after a more than 20-car pileup in New York City. The snowstorm dropped more than 10 inches of snow in numerous places. In Central Park, the National Weather Service reported 10 inches of snow, as of Thursday morning.

Binghamton, New York was hit with 41 inches of snow, according to reports. Some parts of Pennsylvania saw eight inches of snow, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut remained under a winter storm watch until Thursday at 1 p.m., but the storm was expected to be on its way out around 11 a.m., according to reports.

