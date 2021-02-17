Atlantic City's Trump Plaza Hotel Reduced to Rubble With 3,000 Sticks of Dynamite

Once a symbol of the high-rolling life of Donald Trump, the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City has come crashing down. The building was reduced to rubble Wednesday with 3,000 sticks of dynamite.

In its heyday, the plaza was a celebrity magnet. It was also featured in the movie "Ocean's Eleven." But the hotel, like all of the former president’s Atlantic City properties, fell on hard times and closed in 2014.

The crumbling building became a hazard and had to go. Hundreds braved frigid temperatures, gathering on the streets and on the beach, to watch the implosion. A series of loud detonations came shortly after 9 a.m., before the hotel came tumbling down.

There was no word on how Trump felt about the hotel being razed. But he called into Fox News to pay tribute to his friend, conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who died Wednesday after a long battle with lung cancer.

