Donald Trump Golfs as His Lawyers Show Footage of Democrats Saying 'Fight' During Impeachment Trial

After two days of getting hammered at the impeachment trial, lawyers for former-President Donald Trump attempted to flip the script by playing a lineup of videos showing Democratic leaders, including from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, using the word “fight” in speeches and interviews, contrasting them with Trump’s own statements of “law and order.”

“The reality is Mr. Trump was not in any way shape or form instructing these people to fight using physical violence,” Trump’s lawyer Michael T. van der Veen said. “What he was instructing them to do was challenge their opponents in primary elections, to push for sweeping election reforms, to hold big tech responsible — all customary and legal ways to petition your government for redress of grievances.”

A final vote on whether to convict or acquit could take place Saturday, which would make this the fastest impeachment trial in U.S. history.

President Biden commented on the ongoing proceedings for the first time Friday morning. “I’m just anxious to see what my Republican friends do,” he said. “Whether they stand up.”

In the wake of the Capitol riots, Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, is denouncing her ex-boss.

"We need to acknowledge he let us down," she told Politico. "He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him. And we can't let that ever happen again."

Haley is believed to have her eye on a presidential run in 2024.

Meanwhile, Trump seems to have stepped away from proceedings and was spotted at his West Palm Beach golf course yesterday – his first outing since the start of his impeachment trial.

Former First Lady Melania Trump also seems to be settling into her new life at Mar-a-Lago, where her day reportedly consists of going to the spa, eating lunch, going to the spa again, then finally having dinner with Trump on the patio.

RELATED STORIES

Stacey Plaskett Makes History, Gains Praise, During Powerful 2nd Day of Trump Impeachment Trial

Kyle Rittenhouse Remains Free Despite Failing to Tell Court His Whereabouts

Mike Pence and Mitt Romney Barely Evade Capitol Mob in Surveillance Footage Presented at Impeachment Trial