Audio has surfaced of the former police officer Sean Grayson, who has been charged with murder after shooting Sonya Massey in her kitchen, being reprimanded by his bosses when he worked at a previous Illinois sheriff's department. On the tape, a supervisor is heard telling Grayson he is a liar who should not be wearing a uniform for mishandling a traffic case in 2022.

"Seven months on, how are you still employed by us," the supervisor was heard saying.

Grayson's integrity was also questioned.

"Others will say that you have no integrity and you're lying. I'm calling you on your integrity. How does that make you feel," the supervisor asked Grayson.

"I'm learning from it. I don't get angry" Grayson responded.

"If we can't trust what you say and what you see, we can't have you in our uniform," the supervisor said.

The supervisor continued to berate Grayson.

"The sheriff and I will not tolerate lying or deception and I have told you I have zero tolerance for stretching the law, because when you have officers that stretch the law, they will get caught, they will get prosecuted," the supervisor said.

The audio was recorded when Grayson worked for the Logan County Sheriff's Department in 2022. He has held six different law enforcement jobs since 2020.

Grayson was also kicked out of the U.S. Army following a DUI conviction in 2016.

Grayson was working for the Sangamon County Sheriff's Department when 36-year-old Sonya Massey called 911 to report a possible prowler outside her home in Springfield, Illinois.

Massey was shot by Grayson when she went into the kitchen to turn off a pot of boiling water.

Grayson has been indicted on three counts of first-degree murder. He has pled not guilty.