An Alabama high school is under investigation after a financial audit reported several fiscal errors, including ordering $27,000 worth of state championship rings without proper approvals.

Vigor High School in Mobile mismanaged about $100,000 in public funds, according to an audit conducted by Mobile County Public Schools commissioners from October 2021 through September 2022.

The championship ring purchases are included in that $100,000 amount, the audit said.

There were 12 financial improprieties, the audit said, including missing receipts and invoices. The school has been in receivership since January 2021, district officials said.

Under its receivership status, the school was required to receive approval from the central office and the principal for all purchases, according to local reports. The audit said there were no proper approvals for the $100,000 in mismanaged funds.

Besides the $27,000 spent on championship rings, additional school funds were spent on championship bracelets and pendants for coaches and players, the audit said.

"There is an ongoing investigation of the purchase of the championship rings of Vigor High School," school board member Reginald Crenshaw told local reporters this week.

According to local reports, district officials said the improprieties did not rise to the level of criminal wrongdoing.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the high school for comment.