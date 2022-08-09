While looking for an injured visitor in a park in Texas, rescue personnel stumbled across a body, officials say.

The individual who was found dead has been identified by Austin Police as 21-year-old Prabin Gharti, according to CBS Austin.

First responders were performing a "high angle rescue” after a park visitor fell over a cliff on Mount Bonnell on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 6, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

Upon searching for the person, authorities found an “obviously deceased adult.”

According to CBS Austin, APD says the death is not considered suspicious.

The injured person from the original call was found and sent to a nearby hospital for treatment, the outlet reported.

Mount Bonnell, which rises 781 feet in Austin's Covert Park, is considered "one of the highest peaks" in the city.

There have been six high-angle rescues this year, according to Walter Finch, paramedic captain with Austin-Travis County EMS, CBS Austin reports.

LeAnn Ishcomer, park ranger program manager for the Austin Parks and Recreation Department, told CBS Austin that she is not aware of whether or not fences or signs may be added in the future, but she advised anyone visiting Mount Bonnell to use caution and avoid the edges.

