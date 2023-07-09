California officials arrested a man who allegedly lit two people on fire, causing them to suffer from severe burns.

The San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Department announced that they arrested 32-year-old Joshua Kaiser on Wednesday for a June 19 attack where a 29-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were lit on fire.

Deputies responded to a medical center due to the report of two burn victims there for treatment, the release said. Officials spoke to the female victim and she told police about the attack.

After the attack, both had severe burns and the man had life-threatening injuries but both were given advanced treatment and have since been released to continue their recovery.

Officials responded to the scene where the woman told them the crime occurred and were able to locate additional evidence of the crime, said the sheriff’s office.

Investigators identified Kaiser as the suspect and put a warrant out for his arrest, officials said. He was arrested Wednesday during a vehicle check and taken into custody.

Kaiser has been charged with attempted murder and is currently being held on a $1 million bond at the Morongo Basin Jail.