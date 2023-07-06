Rudolph “Rudy” Farias, the Texas man who was found last month after being reported missing when he was teen eight years ago, has been living with his mother the last eight years, police said.

Houston police held a press conference Thursday to release new details in the supposed disappearance of Farias, now 25, who had been believed to have disappeared when he was 17 while out walking his two dogs in March 2015. His dogs were found, but Farias was believed to have vanished at the time.

Authorities said they could find no signs of Farias until Thursday, when he was found outside a church in Houston covered in cuts and bruises all.

The conditions he had endured were relatively unknown until police interviewed him Wednesday. They told reporters Thursday that it was in their interview with Farias that they had been told he had been living with his mother the entire time he was believed to have been missing.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said that Farias ran away on March 7, 2015, but returned home the next day. Even though he had returned home, his mother continued to claim he was missing, authorities said.

Over the past several years, Farias has had contact with family, friends, neighbors, medical professionals, and even with police, but under a false name, officials said. Whenever previously questioned, his mother said that the person people were seeing was her nephew, not Farias, authorities said.

The district attorney has declined to press any charges but noted the investigation into the case is ongoing and both Farias and his mother could face charges in connection to providing a false identity to police, according to authorities.

Police denied that Farias ever said he was sexually assaulted or abused by his mother, which activist Quanell X had said he heard Farias tell authorities.

“I heard horrific things from that young man and I did not want him to see me start shedding tears, but I couldn’t hold back the tears because of the things he was saying to us, the detective and myself,” Quanell told KPRC 2. “No child, no child should ever be treated like that by your own mother.”

Farias willingly went back home with his mother, officials said.

Authorities also said that investigators on Wednesday had responded to the Farias home after receiving a report of a burglary, which they said they will be considered as they continue investigating, but did not provide further details.