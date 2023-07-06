A Tennessee day care operator was arrested last week after police said she left six babies unattended with one of the children being an infant who passed away, according to reports.

Anne Jordan was charged with six counts of child neglect and could face more charges after officials said a 3-month-old baby was also found dead the same day at the in-home day care in Nashville, KSWO reported.

The incident, which occurred in April, has come to surface now after Jordan was arrested on June 29, according to court records obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

A friend of the late infant's parents told WSMV it was the baby’s first day at Jordan’s at-home day care in her apartment.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services said the mom of the 3-month-old got to Jordan’s apartment on the afternoon of April 10 and knocked on the door, according to WSMV. Another parent reportedly came to pick up their kid around the same time and they both found the door to Jordan’s apartment unlocked, WSMV reported.

Department of Human Services documents obtained by WSMV said the parents went inside and found the baby cold to the touch in Jordan’s bed.

Metro Nashville Police Department said earlier in the day Jordan found the baby unconscious in a bassinet. Cops say she attempted CPR and was unsuccessful, so she fled and attempted suicide, according to KSWO.

The Davidson County District Attorney’s Office said this investigation is open and additional charges could be pending as they are waiting for the 3-month-old’s autopsy.

Jordan has not yet entered a plea in the charges she faces and is due back in court next week.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to her attorney for comment and has not heard back.