An 8-year-old boy was allegedly shot by his 14-year-old brother accidentally in an Oklahoma Walmart parking lot on Tuesday, authorities say.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office announced that an accidental shooting occurred at a Walmart on Tuesday and asked that people stay away from the area so they could investigate what happened.

The brothers were related to an off-duty Oklahoma City police department employee, who was not present at the time of the shooting, police told FOX 23.

Officials say they are now trying to determine who the gun belonged to, after initially telling KOCO 5 that the gun belonged to a department employee.

The shooting occurred inside a car in the Walmart parking lot after a family member left the kids in the car to run into the store to grab something, according to FOX 25.

Police responded to the scene and treated the injured 8-year-old by applying chest seals to his wounds to stop the bleeding, Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall told the New York Post.

The young boy was alert and talking while on the scene before he was transported to a hospital where he awaited surgery, according to the New York Post.

The 8-year-old was believed to be stable while awaiting surgery but his current condition is unknown, the New York Post reported.