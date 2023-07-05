Former actress Allison Mack, best-known for her role in the television series "Smallville," has been released from federal prison after serving two years of a three-year sentence for her role in sex-trafficking operations inside the NXIVM cult..

Mack, 40, was released early for good behavior from a California facility, The Federal Bureau of Prisons said Monday on its website. Mack had pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges, and helped prosecutors in convicting NXIVM's leader of crimes including sex-trafficking.

Prosecutors had requested a shorter sentence than court guidelines recommended, saying she had "provided substantial assistance to the government" in its prosecution of group leader Keith Raniere.

At her sentencing in 2021, a New York judge noted Mack had lured women she knew and then used her popularity as a TV actress to “recruit and groom them as sexual partners” for Raniere.

In 2020, Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison for sex-trafficking and other crimes. Some were sexually abused by him and some were branded with his initials in secret rituals, prosecutors said.

In court, Mack acknowledged she had lured women into an inner circle within the group, promising they would be part of a mentorship program. Instead, authorities said, the women were "slaves" and required to have sex with Raniere.

The group was centered in Albany, New York.