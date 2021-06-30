Allison Mack, the actress known for her role in "Smallville," was sentenced to three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering charges in relation to NXIVM.

NXIVM was a group — often characterized as a cult — founded by Keith Raniere that involved sex trafficking, forced labor, and racketeering.

Mack faced a maximum of 40 years in prison for her affiliation with the group, and even though federal sentencing guidelines recommended a lower 14 to 17 1/2 years, within a recent sentencing memorandum, prosecutors wrote to request the actress receive a lesser sentence because she "provided substantial assistance to the government" in relation to the prosecution of her co-defendants.

Mack released a statement denounced her involvement with the group. “I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had,” the actress said.

“I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him.”

“This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York tweeted about her three-year sentence earlier today, which includes a $20,000 fine.

Related Stories