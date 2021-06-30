'Smallville' Actress Allison Mack Is Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for NXIVM Involvement | Inside Edition

'Smallville' Actress Allison Mack Is Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for NXIVM Involvement

Crime
Allison Mack and lawyerAllison Mack and lawyer
Getty Images
By Taneasha White
First Published: 1:07 PM PDT, June 30, 2021

Allison Mack has pled guilty to racketeering conspiracy and other charges in relation to the cult NXIVM, founded and led by Keith Raniere, resulting in a three-year federal prison sentence and a $20,000 fine.

Allison Mack, the actress known for her role in "Smallville," was sentenced to three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering charges in relation to NXIVM.

NXIVM was a group — often characterized as a cult — founded by Keith Raniere that involved sex trafficking, forced labor, and racketeering. 

Mack faced a maximum of 40 years in prison for her affiliation with the group, and even though federal sentencing guidelines recommended a lower 14 to 17 1/2 years, within a recent sentencing memorandum, prosecutors wrote to request the actress receive a lesser sentence because she "provided substantial assistance to the government" in relation to the prosecution of her co-defendants.

Mack released a statement denounced her involvement with the group. “I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had,” the actress said. 

“I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him.”

“This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York tweeted about her three-year sentence earlier today, which includes a $20,000 fine.

Related Stories

NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Sentenced to 120 Years in Prison in Sex Cult Case
India Oxenberg Breaks Silence About 'Years of Grooming' in Alleged Sex Cult NXIVM
Former NXIVM Cult Member Branded During Secret Ritual Says Pain Was 'Horrific'
Ex-‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Believed to Be Part of Alleged CultInvestigative

Trending on Inside Edition

Woman Reunites With Dog at Shelter 2 Years After He Ran Away
Woman Reunites With Dog at Shelter 2 Years After He Ran Away
1

Woman Reunites With Dog at Shelter 2 Years After He Ran Away

Animals
Massachusetts Man Arrested in Killing of His Father Who Died During Baptism-Exorcism Attempt, Prosecutors Say
Massachusetts Man Arrested in Killing of His Father Who Died During Baptism-Exorcism Attempt, Prosecutors Say
2

Massachusetts Man Arrested in Killing of His Father Who Died During Baptism-Exorcism Attempt, Prosecutors Say

Crime
Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned, Court Bans Further Prosecution
Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned, Court Bans Further Prosecution
3

Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned, Court Bans Further Prosecution

Crime
Cow That Escaped Slaughter House Is Saved by Songwriter Dianne Warren and Sent to Animal Haven
Cow That Escaped Slaughter House Is Saved by Songwriter Dianne Warren and Sent to Animal Haven
4

Cow That Escaped Slaughter House Is Saved by Songwriter Dianne Warren and Sent to Animal Haven

Animals
Some of the Faces of Champlain Towers South as Death Toll Climbs to 16; 147 Still Unaccounted For
Some of the Faces of Champlain Towers South as Death Toll Climbs to 16; 147 Still Unaccounted For
5

Some of the Faces of Champlain Towers South as Death Toll Climbs to 16; 147 Still Unaccounted For

News