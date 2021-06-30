'Smallville' Actress Allison Mack Is Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for NXIVM Involvement
Allison Mack has pled guilty to racketeering conspiracy and other charges in relation to the cult NXIVM, founded and led by Keith Raniere, resulting in a three-year federal prison sentence and a $20,000 fine.
Allison Mack, the actress known for her role in "Smallville," was sentenced to three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering charges in relation to NXIVM.
NXIVM was a group — often characterized as a cult — founded by Keith Raniere that involved sex trafficking, forced labor, and racketeering.
Mack faced a maximum of 40 years in prison for her affiliation with the group, and even though federal sentencing guidelines recommended a lower 14 to 17 1/2 years, within a recent sentencing memorandum, prosecutors wrote to request the actress receive a lesser sentence because she "provided substantial assistance to the government" in relation to the prosecution of her co-defendants.
Mack released a statement denounced her involvement with the group. “I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had,” the actress said.
“I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him.”
“This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York tweeted about her three-year sentence earlier today, which includes a $20,000 fine.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Woman Reunites With Dog at Shelter 2 Years After He Ran AwayAnimals
Massachusetts Man Arrested in Killing of His Father Who Died During Baptism-Exorcism Attempt, Prosecutors SayCrime
Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned, Court Bans Further ProsecutionCrime
Cow That Escaped Slaughter House Is Saved by Songwriter Dianne Warren and Sent to Animal HavenAnimals
Some of the Faces of Champlain Towers South as Death Toll Climbs to 16; 147 Still Unaccounted ForNews