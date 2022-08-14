Authorities Identify Man Who Drove into U.S. Capitol Barrier, Shot Himself

News
Capitol Shooting
Getty Images
By Stephanie Officer
First Published: 2:57 PM PDT, August 14, 2022

A violently chaotic scene unfolded early Sunday morning at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. 

A violently chaotic scene unfolded early Sunday morning at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. 

Police told the Associated Press 29-year-old Richard A. York III  rammed his car into a barrier on East Capitol Street. It went up in flames before he started firing shots into the air at about 4 a.m. It ended when the man fatally shot himself. 

No one else was hurt.

Authorities say they do not think the man was there to target any members of Congress, who are away on summer break.

Capitol police say the man is from Delaware. At this point, they say it's unclear why he did it and why he chose that location. Capitol police are looking into York’s background, while Washington D.C.’s Metropolitan Police handle his death investigation.

This comes more than a year after the deadly January 6th 2021 insurrection and as the federal investigation heats up over highly classified documents former President Donald Trump reportedly removed from the White House and took to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. 

Thousands of people who falsely believed the 2020 presidential election win was stolen away from Trump stormed the capitol, threatened lawmakers and said they’d intended to kill then Vice President Mike Pence for certifying the election results that had been verified several times.

RELATED STORIES

Wife of Capitol Rioter Sentenced to 7 Years Says He's Not Dangerous
Hawley Mocked for Fleeing Capitol After 'Riling Up' Jan. 6 Protesters
Another 4th of July Shooting Was Thwarted by 'Hero Citizen,' Cops Say
‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley Discusses Insurrection Fallout From Federal PrisonNews

 

 

 

 

Trending on Inside Edition

Trump Invokes Fifth Amendment in New York Civil Fraud Probe as New Details Emerge About FBI Raid at Mar-a-Lago
Trump Invokes Fifth Amendment in New York Civil Fraud Probe as New Details Emerge About FBI Raid at Mar-a-Lago
1

Trump Invokes Fifth Amendment in New York Civil Fraud Probe as New Details Emerge About FBI Raid at Mar-a-Lago

Politics
Maverick the Dog Helps Find a Missing Child in North Carolina
Maverick the Dog Helps Find a Missing Child in North Carolina
2

Maverick the Dog Helps Find a Missing Child in North Carolina

Animals
Videos Show Teens How to Steal Certain Kias And Hyundais With Only a USB Cable, Police Warn Amid Rising Thefts
Videos Show Teens How to Steal Certain Kias And Hyundais With Only a USB Cable, Police Warn Amid Rising Thefts
3

Videos Show Teens How to Steal Certain Kias And Hyundais With Only a USB Cable, Police Warn Amid Rising Thefts

Investigative
New York Man Killed in Freak Accident at a Town Trash Transfer Station
New York Man Killed in Freak Accident at a Town Trash Transfer Station
4

New York Man Killed in Freak Accident at a Town Trash Transfer Station

News
Who Killed Jared Bridegan? 2-Year-Old Girl Is the Only Witness to Dad's Gruesome Murder
Who Killed Jared Bridegan? 2-Year-Old Girl Is the Only Witness to Dad's Gruesome Murder
5

Who Killed Jared Bridegan? 2-Year-Old Girl Is the Only Witness to Dad's Gruesome Murder

Crime