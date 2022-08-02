The wife and two daughters of Capitol Rioter Guy Reffitt are speaking out today about his prison sentence of seven years, the longest sentencing thus far of any participant on the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

“I was shocked, mainly because there were other people sentenced that have actually assaulted and hurt other people. I thought it would be less than that,” his daughter Sarah told Inside Edition.

Sarah, along with her sister Peyton and their mother Nicole, say their family is now torn apart.

“When your family is ripped apart due to ideology, it’s hard to swallow,” Nicole said.

Video from the insurrection, during which five people died, showed Guy Reffitt on the steps of the Capitol wearing a helmet. He was also armed with a pistol.

Reffitt was involved with the Texas Three Percenters, a militia movement, and had sent messages recruiting others to join him on Jan. 6, 2021.

Reffitt was the first to go on trial and faced five felony charges, including carrying a .40-caliber pistol during the riot, obstructing Congress’s certification of the 2020 presidential election and two counts of civil disorder.

Nicole said that after receiving his sentence, her husband said, “We blanked around and found out.”

He plans to never be a part of the Three Percenters movement again, Nicole said.

Reffitt did not go inside during the attack on the Capitol. "He was bear-sprayed and went back to the hotel before curfew," his daughter Peyton said.

When asked if she believed her husband put people in danger, Nicole said, “No, not once.”

“He is not a dangerous person,” she said.

Related Stories