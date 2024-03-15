Avalanche Expert, 40, Dies in Washington State Rock-Climbing Accident

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:37 AM PDT, March 15, 2024

Matt Primomo, 40, of New York state, died of injuries sustained in an “unwitnessed fall” from a popular climbing area known as Icicle Buttress in Washington state, according to Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris.

An avalanche expert died in a rock climbing accident in Washington state last week, according to reports.

First responders were dispatched to the area about 8:30 p.m. March 7, the Seattle Times reported.

Primomo had moved out West from New York in 2001 and lived in various areas like Lake Tahoe and parts of Colorado before eventually settling in Washington, according to Times Union.

Primomo is survived by his wife and 16-month-old son, according to reports.

The Northwest Avalanche Center, where Primomo worked since 2017, eulogized their employee and noted that his death was during a non-work activity.

“NWAC is devastated to report the death of one of our Avalanche Forecasters, Matt Primomo. Tragically, Matt passed away in a non-avalanche accident away from work on Thursday, March 7th. Matt has been a key member of the NWAC family since 2017. His life in the mountains touched so many people. We are absolutely heartbroken. Please join us as we mourn this immense loss with Matt’s family, friends, and community,” they wrote on Facebook.

In a GoFundMe set up to help the family pay for expenses, he was described as a “beacon of strength, wisdom, and kindness within the mountain community, touching countless lives with his expertise and compassion.”

