After spending nearly five years at the Capital Humane Society (CHS) in Lincoln, Nebraska, one dog found her forever home.

Baby Girl the dog was brought into CHS on Dec. 7, 2017, and remained under their care until she was adopted on March 15. CHS waited to share the exciting news to give her time to settle into her new home.

"March 15th was a big day for all of us at CHS because it was our beloved Baby Girl's Gotcha Day!!" CHS wrote in a Facebook post.

Baby Girl’s new human companion shared pictures and an update with the shelter.

“Baby Girl has brought so much joy to my life. She loves her daily walks and going outside. She loves her yard and would rather be outside sunning herself than being inside any day,” Baby Girl's owner shared with CHS. “She can’t get enough belly rubs and she has to be touching me at all times. She will lay her head on my leg and paw me until I pay attention to her.”

Baby Girl has visited the humane society's Pieloch Pet Adoption Center, the CHS facility where she spent the past few years, numerous times since finding a home, according to CHS, and she is "happier than ever."

"I can't thank the staff at Pieloch enough for taking such good care of her and letting me have a chance at giving her a forever home. I could not have asked for a better dog," the new pet parent shared.

"Baby Girl has really settled into my home and bonded with me and my mom so well,” Baby Girl's owner wrote. I can't imagine not having her in my life.”

