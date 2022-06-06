Shrimp Boat Captain Keith “Kiwi” Soffes was sailing in Galveston Bay, off the Southeast coast of Texas, last week when his dog, Monster, fell overboard. Soffes told FOX 26 Houston he didn’t notice Monster wasn’t on the boat until he was five miles away from the shore.

Soffes told FOX 26 Monster often accompanies him on his shrimp boat.

“Totally heartbroken,” Soffes said in a Facebook post on May 26 after spending hours searching up and down the coast, hoping someone might know where his beloved friend may be.

Five days later, Soffes said, upon receiving hopes and prayers, someone responded to his Facebook post saying they had seen a dog who looks like Monster at a local park.

"I said, 'Man, she couldn't have made that swim,'" he told FOX 7 Austin. "There's no way that dog swam that far."

Monster was found at a nearby trailer park. Soffes said he cried so hard and received so many happy kisses.

“Monster dog peacefully asleep.. she acts like nothing happened,” Soffes wrote in a new Facebook post. “So glad I got my little friend back.”

