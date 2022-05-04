Beloved Family Dog Escapes Blaze by Leaping Out Window as Pennsylvania Home Goes Up in Flames

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:00 AM PDT, May 4, 2022

The Stump family is grateful their beloved dog, Charlie, was able to jump out of a window to escape the fire spreading through their Pennsylvania home.

The harrowing moment a beloved family dog jumped out of a window to escape the flames creeping toward him as the house went up in flames was captured on camera.  

After some coaxing, Charlie the dog finally leapt for his life, but he didn’t get out unscathed.   

“He is burnt. Oh, my gosh. He's burned,” a person can be heard saying in footage of Charlie’s escape. 

Charlie was brought to an animal hospital to be treated for the injuries he suffered.  

“He's got a nasal fill for oxygen right now. He suffered some burns on the back. He's got an IV drip right there,” one of his owners said while taking a video of him at the animal hospital.   

The Stump family home in Fleetwood, Pennsylvania, was destroyed in the fire, but what mattered most to them was that Charlie made it out alive.  

With Charlie back at home, the family told Inside Edition they plan to spoil him for the rest of his life.  

Related Stories 

Video Shows Deputy Scale Burning Home to Rescue Trapped Mom and Baby
Fire Fighters Rescue Baby Owl That Fell From Nest
Husky Puppies Saved From House Fire on Bodycam Video
Florida Sheriff Rescues 1-Year-Old From Apartment FireHeroes

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Alabama Sheriff Makes Plea to Deputy Who Allegedly Helped Accused Killer Casey White Escape Jail
Alabama Sheriff Makes Plea to Deputy Who Allegedly Helped Accused Killer Casey White Escape Jail
1

Alabama Sheriff Makes Plea to Deputy Who Allegedly Helped Accused Killer Casey White Escape Jail

Crime
Ring Bearer's Adorable Outpouring of Love for Mom Bride at Wedding Steals the Show
Ring Bearer's Adorable Outpouring of Love for Mom Bride at Wedding Steals the Show
2

Ring Bearer's Adorable Outpouring of Love for Mom Bride at Wedding Steals the Show

Inspirational
Neo-Nazi Prison Gang Members Convicted in Grisly Murder of Fellow White Supremacist
Neo-Nazi Prison Gang Members Convicted in Grisly Murder of Fellow White Supremacist
3

Neo-Nazi Prison Gang Members Convicted in Grisly Murder of Fellow White Supremacist

Crime
Fake Priest Spends the Night Drinking and Eating With Queen Elizabeth's Military Guards
Fake Priest Spends the Night Drinking and Eating With Queen Elizabeth's Military Guards
4

Fake Priest Spends the Night Drinking and Eating With Queen Elizabeth's Military Guards

Royals
Beloved Family Dog Escapes Blaze by Leaping Out Window as Pennsylvania Home Goes Up in Flames
Beloved Family Dog Escapes Blaze by Leaping Out Window as Pennsylvania Home Goes Up in Flames
5

Beloved Family Dog Escapes Blaze by Leaping Out Window as Pennsylvania Home Goes Up in Flames

Animals