Los Angeles Fire Fighters Rescue Baby Owl That Fell From Nest
Rescuing a baby owl is all in a day's work for Los Angeles firefighters.
The Los Angeles Fire Department wants you to know that it really does give a hoot when it comes to wildlife.
A rescue unit was dispatched this week to a Woodland Hills home. What needed rescuing? A baby owl that had taken a header from a roof nest, stranding the tiny bird far from its watchful mama.
The fire department posted adorable photos of probationary firefighter Hailey Denny scooping up the fluffy, white owlet and climbing a ladder to gently place it back in its nest.
The string of photos also featured a snap of the mother looking quite puzzled at the intruder approaching her nest.
"Most firefighters are not experts at owl facial expressions, but we assume the last photo is parent owl's 'thankfulness' face," the department wrote on its Instagram post.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
New Yorkers Return to the Subway After Brooklyn Mass Shooting Fearful of What Could Happen NextCrime
Pamela Anderson Receives Standing Ovation After Broadway Debut as Roxy Hart in 'Chicago'Entertainment
The Hunt for the Brooklyn Subway Shooter: Suspect Frank James Arrested as Hundreds of Cops Scour NYC for CluesCrime
Alleged Brooklyn Subway Shooter Frank James Spoke of Violence and Shootings Often on Social Media, Posts ShowCrime
As Mom of 14 on Death Row Faces Execution in 2 Weeks, Family Doing All They Can to Stop ItCrime