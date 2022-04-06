It was a race against time as first responders rescued a litter of husky puppies from a house fire in Arizona.

Bodycam footage shows officers rush into the smoke-filled garage in Glendale. The mother of the litter was barking and high-pitched squeals came from her tiny babies.

Using a shovel, cops pried open the door. The mom bolted out, but all seven of the puppies were trapped inside.

One of the puppies was found, but others were gasping for air. Then, a police officer loaded all six into a large food bowl and rushed them outside.

The officers massaged the tiny little guys. One was in bad shape from smoke inhalation and received oxygen from a special mask designed for pets.

Dr. Enrico Carluen treated the dogs.

“They’re doing fantastic. They’re nursing on mom very well. They’re breathing very well. They’re very bright, they’re alert,” Carluen said.

Sadly, one of the puppies didn’t make it. The homeowners were not at home when the fire broke out.

