Man Repels 25 Feet Into Live Volcano in Daring Mission to Rescue Missing Dog
The pooch was traced to the volcano with a GPS tracker on her collar.
A missing dog is safe and sound after being rescued from inside a live volcano in Hawaii.
Video taken of the daring rescue mission shows a man repelling down the volcano to reach the terrified pup, named Malka.
Two days before, she had wandered into the volcano and got stuck there.
The man reached out to the whimpering pooch and lifted her up.
With Malka in one arm, he struggled to hoist himself out of the volcano.
Once close to the top, he tossed Malka to safety — mission accomplished!
Malka was able to be traced to the volcano thanks to a GPS tracker on her collar.
