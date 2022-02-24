A golden retriever in Maine who accidentally got stuck in a partially-frozen drainage pipe gave wet kisses to all the members of the rescue team who saved her from the unexpected ordeal.

The incident happened on Sunday when the pup's owner said her curious pooch, Fable, decided to take a shortcut through a plastic culvert, unaware that pipe was frozen shut on the other end, WGME News reported.

Fable’s owner told the news outlet that although she was a “wreck," firefighters from Falmouth Engine 4 and Falmouth police officers came to her dog's rescue.

After more than an hour in temperatures that were below freezing, rescue crews were able to cut the pipe and free the pooch, WBAI5 News reported.

Despite being wet and a little dirty, firefighters said Fable was uninjured.

Firefighter and paramedic Kelly Mayo, 20, who led the rescue effort, told News Center Maine that Fable was "calm and cooperative the whole time."

“Once we got her free she was your classic retriever puppy playing and running around," Mayo said.

The Falmouth Fire-EMS announced the happy ending in a Facebook post.

"Kudos to the crew from Engine 4 along with Falmouth Police for working to free the young Golden Retriever from a drainage pipe earlier today," the post read. "Great teamwork by Falmouth Public Safety today."

