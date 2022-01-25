Rescue Charity in England Uses a Drone and a Sausage to Save a Dog From Drowning
Officials say if Millie the dog wasn't rescued within a few hours, she would have likely drowned.
Animal rescuers in southern England helped lure a lost dog to safety in an unconventional way: by hanging a sausage from a drone to prevent her from drowning in marshland.
Denmead Drone Search & Rescue, a charity set up to find missing pets and people, says Millie had been missing for two days.
The sausage encouraged her to head to a safer place away from rising tides.
Officials say if Millie wasn't moved within a few hours, she would have likely drowned.
After the sausage drone rescue, Millie was still on the run. She was later spotted near a busy road, and was eventually reunited with her owner early last week.
Let’s hope Millie has learned her lesson to stay put.
