Washington Couple's Dog Found Alive and Reunited With Owners 6 Days After Landslide Destroys Home

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 7:06 AM PST, January 15, 2022

The couple didn't have landslide insurance. A GoFundMe has been set up to help them.

Six days after a devastating landslide destroyed a couple’s home in Washington, one of their dogs was miraculously discovered alive. 

The disaster happened after torrential rain lifted the family home off its foundation and sent it sliding.

“It just came down,” Didi told Inside Edition.

The couple thought they might die.

“All of the kitchen cabinetry collapsed on Didi, and the whole collapsed, obviously, on us,” James said.

James and Didi Fritts were trapped in the debris. Adding to their nightmare, they were unsure what happened to their two Labrador retrievers, Lilly and Sammy.

“I heard Lilly cry and that was it,” Didi said.

James was rescued and gave the OK sign as he was carried away on a stretcher.

Nearly a week after the collapse, the couple returned to what was left of their home, hoping for signs of life from their dogs.

“I heard this whimper, really faint whimper. And I was like, ‘Sammy?’” James said.

A neighbor emerged atop the rubble cradling Sammy, who was trapped behind a refrigerator. Unfortunately, Lilly did not survive. 

The neighbor came down a ladder with Sammy in his arms. Didi’s screams of joy were captured in a video of the tearful reunion.

The couple didn't have landslide insurance. A GoFundMe has been set up to help them.

Related Stories

Parachuter in California Rescued by CHP After Flying Into Peak and Losing Consciousness
Florida Police Officer Rescues Dolphin After It Gets Caught in a Fishing Net
6-Week-Old Kitten in Arizona Gets Rescued From Drain After Being Trapped Over a Week
Parachuter Rescued by Air After Flying Into Peak and Losing ConsciousnessHeroes

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits Will Be Covered by Insurance Beginning This Saturday. Here's What You Need to Know.
At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits Will Be Covered by Insurance Beginning This Saturday. Here's What You Need to Know.
1

At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits Will Be Covered by Insurance Beginning This Saturday. Here's What You Need to Know.

Health
Sisters-in-Law Explain How They Pulled Off That Clever Same-Shirt Prank on Their Husbands
Sisters-in-Law Explain How They Pulled Off That Clever Same-Shirt Prank on Their Husbands
2

Sisters-in-Law Explain How They Pulled Off That Clever Same-Shirt Prank on Their Husbands

Offbeat
New Documentary Explores What Led to the BTK Killer's 17-Year Killing Spree
New Documentary Explores What Led to the BTK Killer's 17-Year Killing Spree
3

New Documentary Explores What Led to the BTK Killer's 17-Year Killing Spree

Crime
Swimmer Thought He Had Water Stuck in Ear, Turned Out to Be a Cockroach
Swimmer Thought He Had Water Stuck in Ear, Turned Out to Be a Cockroach
4

Swimmer Thought He Had Water Stuck in Ear, Turned Out to Be a Cockroach

Offbeat
16-Year-Old Victim 'Could Not Stop Crying' After Judge Reverses Guilty Verdict on Sexual Assault Conviction
16-Year-Old Victim 'Could Not Stop Crying' After Judge Reverses Guilty Verdict on Sexual Assault Conviction
5

16-Year-Old Victim 'Could Not Stop Crying' After Judge Reverses Guilty Verdict on Sexual Assault Conviction

Crime