Dog Reunited With Its Owners After Being Rescued From 15-Foot Hole in Florida

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:32 AM PST, February 15, 2022

The Technical Rescue Team from the South Walton Fire District in Florida sprang into action to save the animal from the deep hole. 

A Florida family is very happy to have their four-legged best friend back home safe and sound after the dog was trapped in a hole that was 15-feet deep.

After determining the space was free of gas, a team member dropped a ladder and went into the hole to help pull the dog out.

"Come on girl, come on sweetheart," a rescuer said to the pup

This dog was in good condition and had lots of thanks to give her heroes.

She was reunited with her owners and didn’t have any visible injuries.

The hole was then filled in so other curious animals didn’t suffer a similar fate.

