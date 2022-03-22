Police on New York's Long Island had to come to the water rescue of a horse that went for a swim and then couldn't get out of the pool.

Penny, a black mare, was stranded in her owner's backyard swimming pool after warmer temperatures sent her seeking a cool respite.

Suffolk County police officers, assisted by members of the Bohemia Fire Department and Emergency Service Section, were able to lead the horse out of the water by walking her to the shallow end.

Penny had been entangled in a pool cover at the deep end of the inground pool.

The 3-year-old mare "was so grateful that she took the time to snap a group photo with some of her rescuers," the police department posted on its Facebook page.

Penny and her rescuers - Suffolk County Police

