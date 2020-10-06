‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Allegedly Stalked Former Contestant and Ex Cassie Randolph, Court Documents Say

“Bachelor” star Colton Underwood allegedly stalked and harassed former contestant and ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph, according to court documents she filed. Lawyers for the ex-couple appeared Tuesday in a Los Angeles courtroom where they asked the judge for a continuance as both parties try to settle the matter privately.



In the court documents, Randolph alleged that Underwood planted a small tracking device on her car to trace her movements after they broke up. Randolph said her brother found the device taped to the bottom of her car’s rear bumper. Photos of the tracking device were attached to court papers filed by Randolph seeking a restraining order against Underwood.

According to the documents, Underwood, a former pro-football player, sent Randolph “harassing” and “unsettling text messages” and would show up uninvited to her apartment and her parents' home. Underwood has previously said he suffered from mental health issues related to anxiety and depression.

The two met on “The Bachelor” in 2019. In one of the most shocking scenes in the series’ history, Underwood leapt over a fence after Randolph said she was going to leave. He begged her for another chance and they dated for a year after the show ended.

Randolph helped nurse Underwood back to health when he battled COVID-19 earlier this year. She ended the relationship in April.

Underwood did not return Inside Edition’s requests for comment. Outside court Tuesday, his lawyer said they would not be commenting about the allegations.

