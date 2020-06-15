'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Rescues Man Whose Raft Flipped on River

Former “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown is being hailed a hero after a helmet cam captured her rescuing a man whose raft flipped over on a river in Tennessee over the weekend. The man had fallen overboard and was being pulled downstream when Brown sprang into action, the man’s girlfriend revealed on social media.

Brown pulled him onto her raft and fixed his helmet for him. Then his girlfriend rowed over to be reunited with him.

“How fun Hannah Brown saved my boyfriend from drowning in the Ocoee River today,” his girlfriend said on Twitter.

“She was on the river with us our raft flipped and her and her family were on the trip with us she ended up pulling my bf onto their raft after the current took him,” she continued. “I didn’t know who she was but her mom said she had just won DWTS and that she was the bachelorette!”

Brown’s brother Patrick also posted about the ordeal on Instagram.

“Took on the rapids with the fam jam! I got to relive my lifeguard days and Hannah thinks she’s apart of the Coast Guard now... #rescuemission”

RELATED STORIES

Bachelorette Hannah Brown on Dumping Jed Wyatt After Shocking Betrayal: 'I Still Came Out on Top'

Why Hannah Brown Didn't Let Acne Stop Her From Starring on 'The Bachelorette'

Bachelorette Hannah Brown Stands Up to Kelly Ripa After Criticism of Show