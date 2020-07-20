'Bachelor' Contestant Melissa Rycroft Has Breast Implants Removed After 3 Years

Former "Bachelor" contestant Melissa Rycroft is speaking out after she had her breast implants removed. The 37-year-old, who also won "Dancing with the Stars," said she got the implants three years ago after having three kids in five years with husband Tye Strickland.

"My body is clearly telling me it doesn't want this in," Rycroft told Inside Edition.

After she got them, she said one of the implants became infected.



"It got really hard and it moved and it was uncomfortable, so I had to have reconstructive surgery on one of the implants. And after that surgery, the implant just never settled right. It was lopsided off to the side."

Rycroft decided to get surgery to remove them. "I feel really good. I have a lot of energy. People keep saying I look refreshed."

Rycroft is among more and more women getting their implants removed, including Chrissy Teigen. Three years ago Inside Edition spoke to several former Playboy playmates, who all took their implants out after they say they experienced serious health issues.

"I got the implants thinking it would make me feel better again," Rycroft said. "If anything, it made me feel worse. I'm happy with them small, I am."

