‘Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood has revealed that he is gay in an emotional interview Wednesday on “Good Morning America.” “I'm gay, and I came to terms with that earlier this year,” Underwood told anchor Robin Roberts.



Underwood went on to tell Roberts that he has struggled with his sexuality since boyhood.



"I've known that I’ve been different since the age of 6. And I couldn't process it, and I couldn't put my finger on it what it was until high school — my freshman year — when I knew I was gay,” Underwood said.



In 2019, Underwood gained notoriety as the “virgin Bachelor” and for jumping over a fence after contestant Cassie Randolph told him she was quitting the show. He and Randolph later reconciled. But their relationship ended dramatically last year, when Randolph filed for a restraining order against Underwood, accusing him of stalking and putting a tracking device on her car.

Later, Underwood released a statement saying that he and Randolph had resolved their issues in private. According to "GMA," Randolph “later dismissed the restraining order and requested the police investigation be dropped.”



“Were you in love with Cassie?” Roberts asked Underwood.



“Yes. And that only made it harder and more confusing for me. I loved everything about her. I would just say that I'm sorry,” Underwood said.



The reality star said his sexuality left him in a state of turmoil, which was heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic. A year of solitude compelled him to self-reflect.



“I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time. Do I regret being the ‘Bachelor’? And do I regret handling it the way that I did? I do. I do think I could have handled it better. I’ll say that. I just wish I wouldn't have dragged people into my own mess of figuring out who I was,” Underwood said.



Inside Edition spoke to contestant Demi Burnett, who vied for Underwood’s affection on the show and who herself later came out as bisexual.



“I’m proud of him, ‘cause I’m sure that was really, really hard for him,” Burnett said.



Underwood has been romantically linked to Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman and actress Lucy Hale. He also appeared on “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise.” Now, he says, he’s finally ready to come out with his truth.



"I'm the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life,” he said.



Underwood is reportedly filming a show for Netflix about coming out.

