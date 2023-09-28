Baltimore residents are sleeping easier after an accused killer who was roaming the streets has been found and put in custody.

Jason Billingsley, 33, is a sex offender who was out on parole when he allegedly committed two horrific crimes in Baltimore, one involving the death of 26-year-old tech entrepreneur, Pava LaPere.

Officials say Billingsley was cornered last night at a train station 30 miles south of Baltimore and taken into custody.

“Our hope and goal is if this individual is found guilty in a court of law that this individual never get out to see the light of day again,” Ivan Bates, state’s attorney, says.

Police believe Billingsley worked as a maintenance man in a building, where he somehow talked his way into an apartment and allegedly duct-taped a couple, raped the wife, and then set the apartment on fire while the couple and their 5-year-old child still inside.

All three victims survived after neighbors heard their screams and were able to get them to safety.

Photos obtained by Daily Mail showed the horrific aftermath of the fire, including a melted TV and other belongings reduced to ashes.

As police searched for Billingsley following the attack, he allegedly murdered beloved tech entrepreneur, Pava LaPere.

LaPere’s partially clothed body was found on the roof of her apartment building on Monday. Officials say the 26-year-old was bludgeoned to death.

“Pava was incredible. She was a force of nature, she was an ambitious young person who was going to change the world,” LaPere’s friend Mac Conwell says. “All she wanted to do was help and support people.”

Friends and family gathered for a vigil to remember LaPere last night and instead of holding a moment of silence, loved ones screamed “I love you” in anguish.