Enigmatic British street artist Banksy has confirmed that they were in war-torn Ukraine by posting on Instagram images of a new mural they created in the city of Borodyanka.

Banksy shared three images of a mural on the social media site.

The first image was a close-up of the mural, which features Banksy's signature black-and-white stenciling of a woman doing a handstand on a rock.

The second image zoomed out, showcasing that the artwork was done at the base of a building that appears to have been bombed. The third image shows the building in rubble.

It has been rumored all week that the elusive street artist Banksy was in war-torn Ukraine after a series of murals done in their style popped up around the country. Banksy confirmed the rumors were true Friday afternoon on Instagram.

Banksy is no stranger to doing work in areas of conflict. In the past they have painted murals along the Gaza Strip and even opened a hotel called The Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem, which boasts of having “the worst view in the world” as it overlooks the wall separating Israel and Palestine.

Banksy has also used their work to take aim at the Bush administration and British government for their involvement in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

