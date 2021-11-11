Christopher Walken has found himself in a peculiar situation as the beloved actor has painted over an actual Banksy street-art piece in Bristol, England, while filming a TV show, BBC reported.

The elusive and renegade street artist had infiltrated the set of Walken’s new BBC series, “The Outlaws,” as it filmed in the town Banksy is believed to be from, and spray-painted one of his iconic rats on set. Walken apparently had painted over it during the filming of an episode episode, BBC reported.

"We can confirm that the artwork at the end of The Outlaws was an original Banksy, and that Christopher Walken painted over that artwork during the filming of this scene, ultimately destroying it," a spokesperson for the show told The New York Times.

Walken, whose character Frank, is one of seven lawbreakers working in a community service program, CNN reported.

In the final scene of the most recent episode, the group of lawbreakers are painting over graffiti in the area when Walken’s character finds the stenciled rat and the word “BANKSY” written above it and paints over it.

It remains unclear if the Banksy piece was put there on purpose by the artist unbeknownst to the cast and crew, or if the artist was in on the gag for a scripted scene.

Banksy art is worth millions at auction.

“The Outlaws” is a BBC drama written, directed and starring Stephen Merchant, co-creator of British comedy series "The Office” and “Extras.”

