Bans Off Our Bodies: Tens of Thousands Rally Across the U.S. in Support of Roe v. Wade

Tens of thousands of people marched, rallied and protested from coast to coast Saturday, after a draft Supreme Court opinion leaked suggesting the court will overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion across the United States

Massive rallies were held in more than 380 cities across the country, including Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Boston and Chicago. Sponsors of the “Bans off our Bodies” event included Planned Parenthood, Women’s March, the ACLU and the National Abortion Rights League.

Protesters in Washington, D.C., held signs, chanted and gathered at the Washington Monument before marching to the Supreme Court, which is now enclosed by two rows of security fences.

Two separate rallies were held in New York City Saturday; one run by Planned Parenthood that saw thousands march over the Brooklyn Bridge into Manhattan and another organized by Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, held in Manhattan’s busy Union Square.

Data from the Pew Research Center shows the majority of Americans support abortion rights and believe the procedure should be legal in all or most circumstances.

On Wednesday a bill to codify Roe v. Wade failed to pass in the Senate, with moderate Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia joining Republicans to block the legislation.

RELATED STORIES